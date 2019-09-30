Anastasiades finally arrives back in Cyprus

President Nicos Anastasiadis finally arrived back in Cyprus early on Monday morning after a technical problem with his initial flight from New York on Saturday forced the pilot to return.

“Monday’s emergency flight was arranged at the expense of the company which had undertaken the transport of the Cypriot delegation to New York, in accordance with the provisions of the relevant contract. The company had been selected after bid evaluation,” Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, who was also on the flight, said.

The first flight arrived back in New York at about 1am on Sunday Cyprus time after the pilot spotted cracks in the windowscreen and turned back for safety reasons.

At 7pm on Sunday evening, the president and other members of the delegation boarded the second plane which again was travelling via London before coming to Cyprus.

The President was accompanied by his wife Andris Anastasiadis, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and Prodromou.

The remaining members of the delegation will return on Tuesday with the original aircraft, which will be repaired in the meantime, Prodromou said.