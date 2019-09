Police arrested a 35-year-old in Paphos on Sunday night after he assaulted an officer.

According to Paphos’ police, the man was causing a disturbance in the area of the medieval castle of Kato Paphos at around 7pm on Sunday.

A police bicycle unit on patrol in the area said that the man assaulted an officer after he advised the suspect to stop making noise.

The 35-year-old is being held in custody.