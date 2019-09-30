September 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ban on rubbish collection threat postponed

By Staff Reporter00
The waste management plant at Koshi

The agriculture ministry decided on Monday to postpone the decision to stop garbage collection from Paralimni and Ayia Napa over municipalities’ debts to the district council for waste management.

The district council, which arranges the payments to Helector, the company responsible for the collection of municipal waste and its disposal at the Koshi waste treatment site, said the municipalities are behind with their payments.

An emergency meeting was called by the agriculture ministry on Monday, the day that the ban of garbage trucks from Paralimni and Ayia Napa at the Koshi was supposed to start.

The ministry suspended the ban ahead of a new meeting on Wednesday.

 


Staff Reporter

