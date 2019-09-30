Chance to quiz health minister over Gesy

Health minister Costantinos Ioannou will answer the public’s questions about Gesy on Saturday in a live streaming Facebook video.

The live streaming will take place on Saturday at 10am until 11am and will give the public the opportunity to get informed about the first four months of Gesy and the next steps for the second phase of the scheme.

Anyone who wants to ask a question can follow the link www.facebook.com/PIOCy, press the icon “Send Message” and write their questions until October 2.

To connect with the live streaming and listen to the minister’s answers visit PIO’s website on Facebook at www.facebook.com/piocy.