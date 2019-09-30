Cypriot judge elected vice president of the General Court of the EU

Cypriot judge Savvas Papasavvas was elected vice president of the General Court of the EU on Monday.

The appointment came with the announcement of Marc van der Woude’s election as president of the same body.

Papasavvas’ mandate will last three years until August 2022. He has been a judge at the General Court in Luxembourg since May 2004.

“Being elected to this position by 52 other fellow judges is a great honour for me,” Papasavvas told Cyprus Mail.

“I know it’s going to be a challenging job, but I will do everything in my power to be up for the task.

“I have been serving at the General Court of the EU since 2004, so I consider the appointment as vice president to be the right recognition for all the years I have spent working here.”

Born in 1969, Papasavvas studied at the University of Athens, from where he graduated in 1991. He then continued his studies at the University of Paris and completed his PhD in law at the University of Aix-Marseille in 1995.

He was admitted to the Cyprus Bar in 1993. Between 1997 and 2002 he was a lecturer in constitutional law at the University of Cyprus.