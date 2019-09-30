Government defends use of private plane for president’s New York trip

The government insisted on Monday that there was nothing improper concerning the president’s trip to New York in a private jet, which had been chartered by the state in line with the law.

The issue emerged after the flight carrying the president and his entourage from New York to London was forced to return after three hours because of a cracked windshield.

President Nicos Anastasiades eventually returned early on Monday on a flight organised by the company which leased the original plane and was accompanied by his wife Andri Anastasiadis, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

The other members of the delegation were expected to travel back on Tuesday.

“Monday’s emergency flight was arranged at the expense of the company which had undertaken the transport of the Cypriot delegation to New York, in accordance with the provisions of the relevant contract. The company had been selected after bid evaluation,” said Prodromou.

Even before his return, members of the opposition raised questions over the original aircraft’s ownership and whether the state had paid for it.

“The issue could have waited until the people returned,” deputy government spokesperson Klelia Vasiliou said. “We are primarily interested in our people being well.”

Vasiliou stressed that the jet had been chartered by the state in line with the law.

“No third party has paid the expenses,” she said. “The procedures were fully legitimate.”

The spokesperson said the president also used commercial airlines when convenient but sometimes private jets had to be used depending on destination, times and number of people accompanying him.

“In many cases it makes more financial sense to travel by private jet,” she said.

Daily Politis said the jet, a Boeing 737 800 is permanently stationed at Larnaca airport and it belongs to Saudi interests.

It said that each time there is a need for a private flight, the presidency asks for prices from three or four companies.

In this case, the need was for an aircraft that could carry 17 people. It cost the state €60,000.

Anastasiades had been heavily criticised in the past for using the private jet of a friend, a Russian oligarch.

He had used the aircraft in March 2013 to travel to Brussels for crucial bailout talks and again in June to travel to France for meetings with the country’s leadership.

In June 2014, Chris Lazari, a Cypriot property mogul who lives and works in the UK, offered to assume the cost for the use of a private jet by Anastasiades, when it was considered necessary.

In a written statement at the time, Lazari said: “Taking into account the economic situation of my country and wanting to actively express my support to the efforts of my personal friend President Anastasiades – who has to travel abroad frequently – I decided to assume the cost for the use of a private airplane, when this is necessary, for example where there is no direct air link with Cyprus.”

Anastasiades thanked Lazaris for his gesture and stressed that use of this facility will be made in a completely sensible manner.

The issue of what aircraft presidents use in their travels has been the focus of a long-standing debate, going back to the days of late president Demetris Christofias.

Christofias was criticised for using state funds to lease a private jet which cost the state €300,000 for 50 hours. In July 2008 Christofias had used 40 of the 50 hours to cover six official trips, at a cost of €240,000 to the state.

Current Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, who was the spokesman of opposition Disy at the time, said “our leftist government leases a private jet to be used by the president and the ministers” at a time when benefits to vulnerable groups were cut and businesses were forced to pay new taxes.