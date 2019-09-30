He gives the impression that he’s doing something, in reality he is maintaining the status quo

Anastasiades has proved beyond reasonable doubt two things: he’s totally ineffective at being presidential and has absolutely no intention of seriously getting to grips with the national issue.

He shifts his position on an almost daily basis and gives out mixed messages to all and sundry. One minute it’s a loose federation, then it’s back to the bi-zonal, bi-communal model, then its confederation closely followed by partition. And why exactly is he behaving this way? Simple. He’s giving the impression that he’s doing something when the reality is that he wants to sit on his hands and maintain the status quo.

And what does this ‘status quo’ achieve? Partition and the completion of the Turkification of the north. Makarios set the tone just before his death in 1977 as to the complexion of the island after the catastrophic events of the summer of 1974. He agreed in principle to the federal model. Successive presidents have dismally failed to grasp the proverbial nettle to make it happen. And it’s no use constantly parking the reasons why on ‘Turkish intransigence’ because they’re just as guilty.

Seems that it’s now a question of waiting for the north/Turkey to take unilateral action and put this sorry matter to bed once and for all. And when this happens, no amount of wailing and gnashing of teeth by the GC political establishment to the international community will make a fig of difference.

