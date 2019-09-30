Man jailed for drink driving and speeding

A 50-year-old Larnaca resident was jailed for 45 days on Monday after he was caught drink driving and speeding the previous day, police said.

The court also suspended the man’s licence for six months.

The offences were committed on Sunday afternoon on the Kofinou to Larnaca road.

Members of Oroklini police station on patrol spotted the man driving dangerously and used their siren and lights to get him to stop.

Instead, the man accelerated in a bid to avoid the police check but was intercepted at the Kalo Horio roundabout.

Officers breathalysed the 50-year-old with the test recording a preliminary reading of 180 microgrammes. The final reading was 139 microgrammes, well above the legal 22μg.

The man was also booked for driving at 180 km per hour on a road with a speed limit of 100 km/hr, and several other traffic code violations.

He was arrested and brought before court on Monday morning.