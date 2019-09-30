Motorbike driver killed in truck crash

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Monday after he crashed into a pickup truck on the Larnaca-Famagusta highway, near the Xylotympou exit.

According to the Dhekelia British bases chief of police, Andreas Pitsillides, the crash occurred at around 12.30pm.

The pickup truck entered the course of the motorcycle, causing a fatal collision which left 32-year-old Nectarios Ioannou from the Famagusta village of Avgorou dead. Ioannou was wearing a helmet.

A British bases ambulance was called to the scene, transferring the motorcyclist to the Dhekelia hospital.

At 12.49pm, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and tested negative for alcohol. Pitsillides added that the driver was arrested to facilitate ongoing investigations by British bases police.