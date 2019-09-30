New images of Famagusta the theme of upcoming photo exhibition

A photographic exhibition entitled ‘Famagusta’ Turkey’s crime against humanity’ is being held on Wednesday at the bicommunal Acheon Akti Polythematic Museum.

The non-profit NGO museum is focused on saving and promoting the civilisation of Karpasia peninsula by exhibiting different books, painting, pictures and artefacts.

The upcoming exhibition will host pictures taken from Katia Christodoulou, Charis Chadjiiordanis and Elias Pantelides. All the pictures are taken from the sea in Famagusta area in late August.

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides will open the exhibition at 7.30pm on Wednesday at the Home of the Journalists in RIK avenue 12, Aglantzia.

A very short musical introduction will be followed by an introduction from art historian Anna Marangou and Stelios Mandrides, president of SPMandrides Holdings and Management ltd who will participate on the opening night.

Greek Cypriot Elias Pantelides and Turkish Cypriot Mustafa Balcioglu with ‘Acheon Akti Polythematic Museum’ in Karpas peninsula was one of the 50 bicommunal teams who won a €10,000 cash prize from the Stelios Foundation in 2016, as part of efforts to strengthen Cyprus’ bicommunal relations. The exhibition runs until Sunday.