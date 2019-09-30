Nicosia and its books

Losing yourself in tales and novels is a favourite pastime for many. Who didn’t grow up sucked into the worlds of Harry Potter and the Little Prince? Celebrating such masterpieces and many, many more is the 4th Nicosia Book Festival is coming up on Friday and Saturday.

Acropolis Park will be transformed into a book lover’s garden with performances, book presentations, discussions and activities for old and young. This year’s festival will host even more writers, bookstores, publishing houses, embassies, cultural and academic institutions with the aim of effectively interacting with creators and readers. At the same time, three different stages will take place over the course of two days with over 40 presentations and discussions with authors from Cyprus and abroad.

Book aficionados will be able to enjoy the festival from 10am to 10pm while there will be food and drink as well as a reading room. Children will have their own entertainment space with children’s crafts, face painting, sports and inflatables, while the adults roam through the park to discover the activities.

Admission to the festival is free. More information and the festival schedule can be found at www.nicosiabookfest.com

Nicosia Book Festival

Festival with book presentations, performances, discussions and more. October 4-5. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 10am-10pm. Free www.nicosiabookfest.com