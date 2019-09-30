September 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Only hefty fines can stop people from dumping rubbish anywhere

By CM Reader's View00
Photo: Nastya Geb (Pixabay)

Commenters united on this front

Trouble is a lot of people do not think twice about dumping their rubbish out of the car window when they have finished their snacks.

It will be a long time before people are mindful about where they dump their rubbish. Most responsible people would save it until they get home and simply put it in the bin.

However in Cyprus a lot of people think it OK to dump their ‘Black Bags’ down a country lane.

KG

It will only change if those ignorant people fear being caught and punished.
We need well staffed police units that hunt for waste droppers with hidden CCTV cameras. And we need hefty fines. And it needs to goes through the media a couple of times.

Mil

‘Nature is not a rubbish dump’


Related posts

Using lateral thinking to solve day-to-day problems

Christos Panayiotides

He gives the impression that he’s doing something, in reality he is maintaining the status quo

CM Reader's View

Cyprus should heed UN climate summit’s call for action

Dr Charles Ellinas

Good economy helps with climate change

Reuters News Service

Idlib has become a terrorist haven

CM Guest Columnist

Tales from the Coffeeshop: From WarNik to PeaceNik in one speech

Patroclos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign