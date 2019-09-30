Police in online gambling crackdown

Paphos police seized 13 computers which are believed to function as gaming machines on Sunday night.

As part of the ongoing police campaign to crack down on online gambling, police conducted a search on Sunday night at premises in Paphos where they seized 13 computers which are believed to be used as illegal gaming machines.

Officers also discovered a small quantity of narcotics in the possession of a 33-year-old woman who was on the premises and they contacted the drug squad.

The owner of the premises was called at the station to testify.