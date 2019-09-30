September 30, 2019

Sealed with a kiss: Wyn Jones celebrates Wales win with North

Alun Wyn Jones, who became Wales' most capped player on Sunday, led the team to victory over Australia

Alun Wyn Jones became Wales’ most capped player on Sunday and celebrated leading them to a dramatic 29-25 victory over Australia by sharing a quick kiss with winger George North.

When asked if this was how he planned on celebrating a win in his record-breaking 130th cap in Tokyo, Wales captain Jones broke into a rueful smile.

“Well I think his wife is safe, put it that way,” he joked.

“We were obviously excited at the end and you share those moments with players. Not always like that but it is what it is.

“I am sure there will be some memes made out of it.”

Wales have won both their opening Rugby World Cup matches so far and now have 10 days to prepare for their next clash against Fiji on Oct. 9.

Jones said they will celebrate on Sunday, before turning their attention to the Fiji encounter.

“We have got a bit of longer prep for the next (match) and it is nice that we get to enjoy each other’s company in the build-up to another international,” said the 34-year-old.

“(It) will hopefully be another special moment as a squad.”


