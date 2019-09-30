Series of events to promote health benefits of breastfeeding

The Cyprus breastfeeding association has organised a number of events for October which is recognised as Cyprus’ established Breastfeeding Month. This year’s slogan, ‘Empowring Parents, Enabling Breastfeeding, was set by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action. The aim is to empower both parents through the provision of objective information based on scientific data to create a positive environment so that they can achieve their breastfeeding goals. Breastfeeding provides multiple benefits, including protection against infections and future health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular, breast cancer and more. The events will take place islandwide throughout October and include breastfeeding events on Saturday, the organisation of a training workshop for health professionals on October 10, and information seminars for parents and pregnant women. The events are organised by the Breastfeeding Association of Cyprus and the health ministry. The World Health Organisation (WHO), in collaboration with Unicef and other partners, stresses this year the importance of implementing family-friendly policies and services to facilitate breastfeeding and support parents. The ministry of health recommends exclusive breastfeeding within the first hour from birth until the sixth month. After this age, supplemental foods should be introduced and breastfeeding continued for up to two years or longer for as long as the mother and child wishes. According to the latest report of the health ministry’s 2017 Health Monitoring Unit on infant breastfeeding during the first 48 hours of childbirth the percentage of mothers who breastfed is higher than in previous years (91.2 per cent in 2017 compared to 65.7 per cent in 2010). However, exclusive breastfeeding rates after that still remain at the fairly low level of 39.1 per cent. In April 2018 the parliament introduced new legislation protecting the mother’s right to breast feed at the workplace. For more information https://www.moh.gov.cy/moh/moh.nsf/page20_en/page20_en?OpenDocument