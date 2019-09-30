September 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Six arrests after stolen goods found

By Gina Agapiou00

Police arrested six people in Famagusta late on Sunday suspected of the possession of stolen goods.

Acting on information, officers searched a house of six people aged 25 to 37, in Ayia Napa.

Police discovered 27 mobile phones and other phone accessories for which the suspects could not provide sufficient explanation as to their origin.

After further investigations, officers discovered that four of the mobile phones were declared stolen between 2017 and 2019.

All six were arrested for the possession of stolen goods.

 

 


