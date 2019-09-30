The Supreme Court decided that Boris acted unlawfully and misled the monarchy

When I was teaching Government and Politics on alternate years there would be a question about the impartiality of the Judiciary and the impartiality of the Civil Service. The classic response to the Judiciary question located the Judiciary in the political system touched on its role, the integrity, wisdom and experience of the judges and this more or less made the case for impartiality.

But students were also told that Judges also come from the same socio-political and economic background as most of our political and economic elites. They went to the same schools,universities and lived in the same parts of London and the same “shires” as the rest of the elite. Given the preceding observation one had to conclude that Judges were not that “impartial”. Indeed they could never be “impartial” since they are part of the “establishment” and in that respect have to be considered to share the political beliefs, preferences and ideology of the rest of the “elites”.

Just because Lady Hale said her decision has nothing to do with Brexit does not mean she was leading us astray. The decision that Johnson acted unlawfully, misled the public and his monarch is what the judges decided not that Brexit be reversed, dropped or defenestrated.

All democracies have a system of ‘checks and balances’ wherein the three political arms of the state try to ensure one or the other does not step out of line. Parliament scrutinizes Government, the Government challenges Parliament and when these two fail us as our “representatives” the Judiciary steps in on our behalf to sort out the problem.

So Alper Riza offering us a lesson that the court’s decision was political is not telling all of us anything new. Of course the Supreme Court is political and its decision was political insofar as it struck down Johnson’s illegal action. Had the UK been a Latin American Republic it’s not the Judiciary that would have stepped in but the military.

The reality is this article raises an important issue. We are frequently told remaining in the EU is the preferred option of the “Establishment” and in this respect the Judiciary who are very definitely members of the “Establishment” have made made a very prejudiced political decision against the ‘people’, or those who are not members of the ‘Establishment’. The logic of this claim is immediately refuted by the notion that somehow Johnson, Rees-Mogg, and the rest of the Brexiteer aristocracy are not members of the “Establishment” but are part of the same social milieu where one would find the typical Brexit voting members of the demos!

I’m more disappointed by Alper’s statement that although he voted Remain he is not a “Remainiac” and may vote Leave next time. He’s perfectly entitled to change his mind, after all we are a democracy. But did he really have to resort to the “gutter press populist jibes” of accusing those of us who still argue for Remain that we are “remoaners” and now “remainiacs”.

There must be something in the Leaver DNA that as soon as one opts for Leave they feel the need to revive their childhood and resort to this very petty name calling.

GE