TUS Airways not closing down, but job losses expected

TUS Airways chief executive Andrew Pyne has said that the airline “is not going to close, but it’s going to change.”

Speaking to EconomyToday on Monday, Pyne said the Larnaca-based airline’s operations would continue normally until the end of summer, meaning until October 31, with only charter flights flying during the winter months. The airline flies to Greece and Israel.

“We are planning to rebrand by summer 2020,” Pyne said. “We are also planning to acquire bigger and more modern aircrafts to develop our fleet.”

The airline will also announce new destinations by the end of 2019.

He also said that there will be some changes during the transition, including some potential job losses.

“We have always operated with a small staff and we want to keep doing so. However, there will be new positions available after next year’s rebranding.”

TUS Airways fleet currently consists of two Fokker 100s with a capacity of 100 seats and five Fokker 70s with a capacity of 80 seats.