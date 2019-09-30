September 30, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two burglaries in Paphos district

By Gina Agapiou010

Police are investigating two burglaries cases that took place on Sunday night in Paphos.

The first was the burglary of a house in Chloraka where thieves broke in from the wooden main entrance and stole €300 in cash and electrical appliances worth about €3,500.

The second case has to do with the breaking and entering of a sunglass shop in Apostolou Pavlou avenue in Paphos.

According to the owner, this was the second time his shop had been broken into.

The value of the sunglasses that were stolen remains unknown.

 


