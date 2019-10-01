October 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Athletics

Apostolos Parellis finishes in fifth place in men’s discus final in Doha World Athletics Championships

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Apostolos Parellis

Cyprus athlete Apostolos Parellis finished in fifth place in the final of men`s discus in IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on Monday and secured participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This is Parellis` best ever performance in his career in world championship games and the standings secured him a national record of 66.32m and the limit for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Swedish athlete Daniel Stahl won gold with 67,59m, Fedrick Dacres earned Jamaica’s first medal in this event in World Championships history with a best of 66.94m and Lukas Weisshaidinger won bronze with a 66.82m throw.

Milan Trajkovic of Cyprus finished second in a season`s best of 13.37 seconds in 110m hurdle first round. Omar McLeod finished first while South African Antonio Alkana took third in 13.41 seconds. The semifinals and finals are set to take place Wednesday.

CNA


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

