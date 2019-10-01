Cypriot Commissioner-designate Stella Kyriakides to appear before EP ENVI Committee

The public hearing of Cypriot Commissioner-designate for Health Stella Kyriakides is set to take place today at 1830 (Brussels time) before the EP ENVI Committee (Environment, Public Health and Food Safety).

The Committee will assess whether Kyriakides is suitable for the post of Health Commissioner and whether she can deliver on the challenges the EU is facing on the field of Health, food safety, animal and plant health and the new Farm to Fork strategy.

The hearing begins with a 15-minute opening statement by the Commissioner designate. A questions and answers session will follow. Kyriakides will be called to answer a total of 25 questions. Each answer has a time frame of 3 minutes.

Stella Kyriakides has been a member of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus since 2006. At present is Vice President of the Democratic Rally Party (DISY), Head of Cyprus Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Vice President of the European Peoples Party (EPP) at PACE , Member of the EPP Ethics Committee, PACE representative to the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) Acting President of EPP at PACE, President of the National Committee on Cancer Strategy and has served as President of the European Breast Cancer Coalition Europa Donna.

Kyriakides is not expected to face difficulties to secure the green light by the EP regardless of the complexity of the portfolio she is designated to lead and the questions the MEPs are expected to ask during the hearing. This is attributed mainly to her previous achievements and work, to the fact that she is supported by the biggest group in the EP, EPP as well as the fact that the goal for gender mainstreaming and gender perspective is also taken into account.

In the written answers to the questionnaire submitted by the EP committees , the Commissioner designate for Health outlines the main pillars of the policy to follow and gives her perspective in line with the strategic agenda of the Commission. She notes that Europeans expect peace of mind that comes with access to healthcare, safe food and protection against epidemics and diseases. She points out the need for sustainable and effective health systems, supporting health professionals, investing in new technologies and promoting healthy and sustainable lifestyles.

Special reference is made in the written answers to Europe’s beating cancer plan and to the new strategy Farm to Fork which deals with one of the components leading to a healthy life, health of plants and anumals.

Kyriakides, among other, pledges to work closely with fellow Commissioners as well as the European Parliament, which is always demanded by the EP.

CNA