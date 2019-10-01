October 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Eurostat: Inflation in Cyprus expected to turn negative for September

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 0.9% in September 2019, down from 1.0% in August according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In Cyprus inflation is expected to turn negative at -0.5% for September, down from 0.6% in August and 1.7% in September 2018.

In Greece inflation is expected to increase to 0.3%, up from 0.1% in August, while a year earlier it was 1.1%.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco are expected to have the highest annual rate in September (1.6%, compared with 2.1% in August), followed by services (1.5%, compared with 1.3% in August), non-energy industrial goods (0.3%, stable compared with August) and energy (-1.8%, compared with -0.6% in August).

CNA


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

