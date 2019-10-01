Former Akel MEP says UN peacebuilding organisation will help Cyprus and Middle East peace

Former Akel MEP Akel Takis Hadjigeorgiou said on Monday his idea for a regional UN peacekeeping headquarters based in Cyprus could pay huge dividends.

The basic idea, which he launched publicly last week, is the establishment of a peacebuilding institution that would function under the umbrella of the UN, and which would work towards consolidating peace in a post-solution Cyprus, as well as in the broader region.

Hadjigeorgiou said even the idea of creating such an institution is working towards a possible solution.

“The very idea of the organisation, even if only at an embryonal phase, will enhance the whole procedure,” he told Cyprus Mail.

“The peacebuilding organisation will help preserve peace, will make it tangible, long-lasting and concrete.”

Hadjigeorgiou also addressed those who might be skeptical about the establishment of such an institution.

“Some people might view the whole idea as an impossible mission, but I think if we work together, the parties in Cyprus and the whole island with Turkey, we might have a shot at it.

“The whole organisation will be under the umbrella of the UN, but it’s important that Turkey, along with Greece, will be a founding member of the institution. Only that way, will the organisation work harmoniously.”

The former Akel MEP said the proposal has also been sent to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and to UN envoy Jane Holl Lute, through the UN special representative Elizabeth Spehar.

He also said that the extended area of the Middle East is in urgent need of a UN peacekeeping organisation.

“The UN is present in New, York, in Geneva, in Brussels. It’s time for the Middle East to be protected under their umbrella.”

Hadjigeorgiou has already submitted the plan to the two leaders in Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, as well as other key political figures around Europe.

“The main message from all the meetings was very encouraging. Everyone has been extremely positive about the idea and has committed to pushing it forward.

“The former Foreign Minister of Greece George Katrougalos promised to convey the proposal to the then Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras while MEP Alain Lamassoure committed to conveying it to France’s President Emmanuel Macron.”