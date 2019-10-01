Our View: Cyprus as a UN peacebuilding HQ a laudable aim

FORMER Akel MEP, Takis Hadjigeorgiou’s idea for making Cyprus the headquarters of a peacebuilding organisation for the region, under the umbrella of the UN, may be over-ambitious, but it is certainly worth exploring and pursuing.

It was not an impulsive suggestion. Hadjigeorgiou told a news conference last week he had had many meetings at which he discussed the idea with top people, including Anastasiades and Akinci, European commissioners and politicians as well as local party chiefs. He had also written to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about his proposal which was also forwarded to UN envoy Jane Holl Lute.

There is a direct link between the proposal and the Cyprus problem and some might laugh at the idea that such a centre would be established after a settlement. On the other hand, it could help efforts for a settlement on several levels. First, it could give the two communities a shared objective, something they could work for together for the benefit of all of Cyprus, something all Cypriots could take pride in if achieved. Second, having an UN-linked organisation based on the island, dealing with peacebuilding in the region, would offer a sense of security to both communities. Third, it would offer practical support for a settlement by the international community, further boosting the sense of security on the island.

All Greek Cypriot political parties have come out in support of the proposal, but we do not know if it has had the same positive reception by the parties in the north, which must also be on board from the start. This is an idea that must be a unifying initiative, creating a common cause that has never existed in the 50 years of peace efforts and so-called confidence-building measures.

Admittedly, putting the idea into practice would be extremely difficult, as many countries would be vying to be the home of a UN-linked organisation, not to mention the fact that the UN would have to first take a decision to back the establishment of such an organisation, a process that could take many years to complete. This, however, does not mean we should give up on the idea. On the contrary, a small organising committee should be set up, comprising members of both communities, to put together a plan of action and look at the practical aspects of pursuing the idea.

Even if this comes to nothing, it would be a valuable exercise to have Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots working together for something that will benefit the whole island.