Roll the film

The 9th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus is set to present for another exciting year of screenings and events between October 12 and18 with a competition in both the national and international section. A high-profile jury comprised of five film industry professionals will be deciding on this year’s winners.

The Jury will be chaired by director and programmer of Curtas Vila do Conde International Film Festival Miguel Dias from Portugal. Dias is also the director of Agência Portuguese Short Film Agency for the promotion and international distribution of Portuguese short films.

Fiction, animation, experimental and documentary shorts will compete for the festival awards. Alongside its two main programmes – international and national competition – the festival will also showcase film tributes, masterclasses and other parallel events.

In 2019, the ISFFC was selected by the European Film Academy to participate as a partner into the exclusive circle οf the Academy’s network of accredited festivals with the right to nominate one short film from its competition as a candidate for the European Film Awards short film category.

This year the festival will present a multi-dimensional programme from 38 countries. As it becomes more popular among filmmakers all the more submissions are being received year after year. Cypriot film directors Alexia Roider and Ioakim Mylonas, who are the artistic directors of the festival for another year, have selected 46 short films from across the globe to be presented this year, placing an emphasis on diversity, tolerance and multi-culturalism.

Countries where the films have been produced include Australia, Portugal, France, USA, Sweden, Iran, Germany and Kosovo. Eleven short films by Cypriot filmmakers have been selected by an independent jury for this year’s National Competition programme.

All films will be screened with Greek and English subtitles. The detailed programme of screenings and events is available at www.isffc.com.cy

Festival with screenings of locally produced and foreign films. October 12-18. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.isffc.com.cy