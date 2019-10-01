UNSG to decide next steps following Akinci meeting

In a brief statement issued late last night by the Office of the Secretary-General’s Representative, the United Nations announced the meeting of Antonio Guterres with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

“The Secretary-General and Mr. Akinci exchanged views on the prospects for renewed talks on the Cyprus problem,” the statement said.

The meeting lasted 20 minutes and the Turkish Cypriot leader avoided making any statements to the Greek Cypriot journalists and the UN correspondents who were waiting for him. He spoke a little later at the offices of the Turkish Permanent Representation.

Having met with the two leaders the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will now decide on the way forward for the Cyprus problem with either a tripartite meeting involving the island’s two leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres or a five-party meeting including also the guarantor powers.