Voice and piano in old Nicosia

As part of the 11th International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival celebrated composer and vocalist Agata Zubel will team up with pianist Krzysztof Ksiazek on October 8 at The Shoe Factory to deliver a recital of songs by Crumb, Ravel, Barber, Szymanowski and Obrados.

Boasting a rich discography and a number of important prizes, and renowned for her unique vocal range and for her fearless use of techniques that defy stereotypes, Zubel has appeared in some of the world’s most prestigious venues with legendary ensembles and orchestras.

Her compositions have been commissioned by prestigious ensembles and orchestras, as well as festivals including Los Angeles Philharmonic, Seattle Symphony, Staatsoper Hannover, Ensemble Inter-Contemporain and the Grand Theatre – National Opera in Warsaw.

As a singer and composer, she has collaborated with some of the world’s leading opera companies and ensembles such as musikFabrik, Ictus, the Eighth Blackbird, Seattle Chamber Players, and San Francisco Contemporary Music Players. Her discography consists of more than a dozen titles, including albums dedicated to her own music.

For her recital in Cyprus, Agata will team up with Ksiazek – one of the most talented and sought-after Polish pianists of the younger generation. Krzysztof is a prize-winner in a number of national and international competitions, including the First and Special Prizes in the Frederic Chopin National Piano Competition in Warsaw (2013), Third Prize in the Concours International de Musique de l’Orchestre Philharmonique du Maroc (Casablanca, 2016) and Second Prize and Special Prize for Best Performance of a work by Paderewski in the II American Paderewski Piano Competition (Los Angeles, USA, 2013).

Voice and Piano Recital

Recital by Agata Zubel and pianist Krzysztof Ksiazek. Part of the 11th International Pharos Music Festival. October 8. Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm