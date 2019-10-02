Artist on the inside: Tate worker sees art go on show

This is the repository of the finest contemporary art in the world – a former power station making a statement almost as strong as the pieces it hosts. Named for a 19th century philanthropist, it’s one of Britain’s best-known art museums. And also, quite possibly, the most controversial: hosting installations and pieces which famously divide critics worldwide. Nevertheless, from its inception in 2000, it’s been massively popular with the public: the first year alone saw more than five million visits; people flocking from all over the world to take in Anish Kapoor’s …, Rothko’s Seagram Murals, and Warhol’s infamous Marilyn Diptych. It is, of course, Tate Modern; its walls and halls, spaces and places hosting art by the very best of the best. Which now includes, thanks to a temporary exhibition entitled Biennale, one Natasha Vassiliou…

To be numbered amongst the select few who have had their work exhibited at Tate Modern is “HUGE!” exclaims Natasha, clearly still incredulous. “Seeing my work on the wall was a moment I will forever remember; it made me both anxious and proud that my work was on display at one of the most influential galleries in the world!”

Although Natasha may not be the first Cypriot artist to have had work exhibited in Tate Modern, she’s certainly a talent to watch, especially since – at the tender age of 34 – she’s achieved a goal most artists can only dream of.

“To be honest, I didn’t clock where I was exhibiting until the last day of the exhibition, when I visited my work on show,” she smiles. “I guess I’m so used to Tate Modern as a workplace, it felt as if I was just showing my art to my colleagues. But stepping back to look at the overall picture, my work was on display on the 5th floor of Blavatnik Building at Tate Modern. For a week! And that’s huge!”

Running from August 28 to September 3, the exhibition (known as The Inside Job Collective) showcased work by members of the Tate staff – “the hidden talent; the passion and work of those who keep the gallery running,” according to the blurb. And, as an employee of the Tate – a retail assistant in the infamous museum bookshop – Natasha was not only eminently eligible contributor, but also a valuable asset: her piece one of the highlights of the exhibition.

Called Nostalgia, the work is one of Natasha’s Blue Series, featured not only at Tate Modern but also in the Evening Standard. A photograph mounted on dibond aluminium and coated with acrylic, it’s a miasma of liquid colour, almost painterly in its aesthetic. And yet her chosen medium is far from the oils or watercolours one might imagine. It’s film that excites this young artist.

“I have a real love for film, for analogue cameras, and for effects that are all the better for being unpredictable,” she reveals. “Light leaks, film chemical mishaps, toy cameras, distorted lenses – any mishap is a good result,” she adds, explaining that the Tate piece required the use of expired film and a 120 degree rotating lens camera.

“A process like this from start to finish can take up to a few months. Sourcing the film, development of film, post processing of images, searching for the right environments. Apart from the removal of dust and sand particles visible to the images no other post production was used on this series of photographs. I always love the idea that each time I look at the developed expired film it has an element of surprise,” she explains, adding that the piece depicts what is for her a very frequent journey – from Limassol to Kalavassos.

Taken in 2009, the work was born of family and familiarity: depicting a magical moment on a trip Natasha had taken a thousand times between her house on the coast and her grandmother’s village home. With a hint of blurred tree on a cerulean background and a suffusion of rust red to the fore, the piece is awash with movement and light – as is the country which inspires much of Natasha’s work…

Although currently based in London, Natasha was raised in Limassol and has exhibited and sold her art in both countries. But it’s Cyprus, she maintains, that will always most strongly influence her work. “I am very proud of where I am from and wouldn’t change it for anything,” she adds. “The climate, textures and patterns found in nature, the weathered woods of the island are all inspirations,” she discloses. “The Old Town – its doors and shutters, its architecture – the colours of the sea, its smell and taste in the air, the mountain greenery and the beauty of Akamas; all these inspire and motivate my work.”

While photography is often Natasha’s medium of choice, she also paints, illustrates, and sculpts – “usually found objects I destroy and reconstruct. But when it comes to photography,” she continues, “I have this obsession to document everything around me; I’ve been like this since I was young. As long as I have my camera with me and I’m enjoying and feeling inspired by my surroundings, I need to document it. I like to interpret the ideas I get in my head. If I have the tools and understanding of how I want to deliver them then that’s perfect; if I don’t, it can be a challenge… And this is where research, learning, compromise and discoveries can be made. It’s always interesting!” she laughs.

“I’m at my happiest when I’m being creative,” she adds. “And I think that being able to work at Tate Modern plays into that. It was the first gallery or museum I visited when I came to London, it had a big impact on me: not just the wonderful staff, but also its spaces and smell; the feel of the place. Even when I’m not working, I gravitate towards it. It’s enormous: grand and iconic. There is something so special about Tate Modern,” she concludes. “And for any artist, being included in these hallowed halls is an exceptional feeling!”

For information on the art of Natasha Vassiliou, visit https://www.natashavassiliou.com/ or the Instagram page @natasha.vassiliou