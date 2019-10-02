October 2, 2019

Asher-Smith seizes golden opportunity

By Reuters News Service00
Dina Asher-Smith has become the first British woman to claim a global sprint title

Dina Asher-Smith seized her chance to win the world athletics championship 200 metres on Wednesday and become the first British woman to claim a global sprint title.

With many of the top medal contenders pulling out or skipping the event, Asher-Smith proved the class act in the field, powering home in a national record 21.88 seconds to add gold to the silver she won in the 100m.

The victory doubled Britain’s medal tally at the championships to two, both coming from Asher-Smith.

The once mighty United States, who had been a non-factor in the women’s sprints in Doha, also benefited from the scratches as Brittany Brown grabbed the silver in 22.22.

Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji completed the podium by grabbing bronze in 22.51.


