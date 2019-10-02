BA flight from Larnaca forced to make emergency landing

A British Airways aircraft that took off from Larnaca on Wednesday afternoon made an emergency landing in Athens after smoke was detected in the cabin.

According to Greek media, the aircraft, bound for London, landed at the Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Athens at around 7.35pm after smoke was detected in the cabin while the aircraft was flying over Lemnos island.

Flight BA2673 with 152 passengers and a six-member crew, departed Larnaca airport at 5.55pm for Gatwick.

After the emergency landing, the passengers were helped off the aircraft while the airport’s technical services were checking the airplane to locate the problem, reports said.