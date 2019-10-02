October 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

BA flight from Larnaca forced to make emergency landing

By Staff Reporter00

A British Airways aircraft that took off from Larnaca on Wednesday afternoon made an emergency landing in Athens after smoke was detected in the cabin.

According to Greek media, the aircraft, bound for London, landed at the Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Athens at around 7.35pm after smoke was detected in the cabin while the aircraft was flying over Lemnos island.

Flight BA2673 with 152 passengers and a six-member crew, departed Larnaca airport at 5.55pm for Gatwick.

After the emergency landing, the passengers were helped off the aircraft while the airport’s technical services were checking the airplane to locate the problem, reports said.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

‘I might go on until I’m 108,’ Anastasiades jokes on birthday

Evie Andreou

Play cancelled after Animal Party cries foul over horse performance(Update 3)

Lizzy Ioannidou

Moves to allow district courts to handle bigger claims to speed up justice

George Psyllides

Four arrests over Nicosia burglaries

Staff Reporter

Salamis Cruises founder dies aged 83

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested over child porn

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign