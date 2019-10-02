Barrett brothers star as nine-try All Blacks maul Canada

All three Barrett brothers got on the scoresheet as reigning champions New Zealand stormed to their second victory of the Rugby World Cup with a 63-0 bonus point mauling of Canada at Oita Stadium on Wednesday.

The All Blacks defied the humid conditions to cross four times in the first half and added five more after the break to move into second place behind Italy in Pool B with matches against Namibia and the Italians to come.

Although a long way from their record World Cup win – a 145-17 thrashing of Japan in 2007 – it was only the second time New Zealand had shut out an opponent at the World Cup after their 40-0 defeat of Scotland in 2007.

Winger Jordie and his fullback brother Beauden crossed in the first half with the third sibling, lock Scott, scoring his try after the break as the Barretts became the first trio of brothers to play for New Zealand at a World Cup.

Earlier on Wednesday, France made heavy work of it at times but finished strongly to secure their second win of the Rugby World Cup with a bonus-point 33-9 victory over the United States.

Tries from wingers Yoann Huget and Alivereti Raka in the first 24 minutes looked like setting the three-times World Cup finalists on their way to a handsome Pool C victory at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium.

The Americans were much better than in their 45-7 opening loss to England, however, and three AJ MacGinty penalties had them within three points at 12-9 after 64 minutes as the French succumbed to errors and ill-discipline.

France, much changed from the side that beat Argentina in their first match, finally got their third try through centre

Gael Fickou 13 minutes from time and replacements Baptiste Serin and Jefferson Poirot added two more in the last 10 minutes.