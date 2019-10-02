October 2, 2019

Boris will get his way sooner rather then later

The deal Johnson will put to the EU will involve them both rejecting amd ruling out the possibility of an extension to article 50.

In doing this remain MPs will be forced to choose between a deal and no deal. Presenting that choice will radically change the mathematics within parliament and make passing a deal a formality .

Once remaining and extensions are removed as an option , even May’s deal would get a very large majority within parliament.

As far Ireland is concerned, how much longer will it be for the two sides get together and sort out the trade deal that will make a border unnecessary.
The backstop is supposed to be an insurance in case a trade deal can’t be found, but the backstop is unacceptable.

So sort out the trade deal and the insurance and the backstop won’t be necessary. It’s been 3 and a half years now amd if the EU hadn’t demanded such ridiculous red lines, the Irish issue would have been resolved by now


