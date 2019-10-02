Cypriot commissioner-designate presents her plan at European Parliament

With a further 19 questions and answers on EU anti-cancer policy, pesticides, glyphosates, genetically modified organisms and the use of science in decision-making on all related issues, the second round of commissioner-designate Stella Kyriakides hearing was completed Tuesday night.

As she said at the conclusion of the process, she heard the concerns of members and stressed that she was determined to do everything possible to provide solutions.

Asked about the ambitious plan to tackle cancer and the importance of prevention, which would mean addressing the tobacco and alcohol industries, she stressed that she is not willing to lower the bar.

“We need to make sure that anything that touches on prevention is approached. Beating cancer is an ambitious plan but if we work together, we can deliver it.

“Cancer is a big part of many people’s lives and we need to look at it holistically. Prevention is an important part of it,” she explained, stressing that she will work accordingly.

Regarding the shortage of medicines in general, Kyriakides said there are many reasons behind it, like the rise in prices and timely forecasting of deficiencies.

“Access to medicines and pricing are important elements. It is the right of the patient to have access to safe medicines at prices that they can buy, ” she said.

Concerning pesticides, a question raised by several MEPs, she reiterated that it is a very important issue and that European legislation is not yet being implemented correctly.

“This is part of the Green Deal and the ‘farm to fork’ strategy. Strict measures will be taken on the use of pesticides,” she said.

On the issue of food quality, she said that she shares the concerns of many other MEPs and that food fraud is undermining public health.

“We must use all means available including the Europol to address the issue.

“What I aim to do is to have a responsible voice, using science as a basis, to convince us that we need to move forward and tackle food misinformation, ” she said while calling on the EU to become a global leader in both health and technology.

Kyriakides then referred to the issue of anti-vaccine disinformation campaigns and the recurrence of diseases that had disappeared, blaming misinformation.

“We will work closely with Member States to disseminate proper scientific information. Resistance to antibiotics is a global problem and the EU must take the lead in this matter. We cannot ignore children losing their lives because of this. We have to fight misinformation”, the commissioner-designate said.

Asked about what kind of Commissioner she would be, Kyriakides said: “I would have to become Commissioner first and then I will let the people decide, based on my work.”