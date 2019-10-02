‘I might go on until I’m 108,’ Anastasiades jokes on birthday

President Nicos Anastasiades jokingly warned his political adversaries on Wednesday that he was considering reaching the age of 108 just like his grandfather if they did not behave.

He was speaking at a surprise birthday party organised by the Presidential Palace staff, thrown belatedly as he was in New York on his 73rd birthday last Friday.

He said that some people, knowing that his grandfather lived until 108, wished him to reach the same age, noting that he has good genes.

“This is a threat for my political adversaries. If they do not behave as the political norms dictate, I will possibly revise my decision and go up to 108,” he joked.

He then referred to a 2013 bill which is pending before parliament for a change in the constitution to restrict the president’s terms of service to two.