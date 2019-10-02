Increase in penalties for assaults on police officers

Penalties for attacks on public officials on duty are to be increased, the justice minister announced on Wednesday.

Articles 243 and 244 of the criminal code, concerning assault offences, will therefore be amended.

Justice Minister George Savvides said the decision to amend the law follows a recent increase in assaults on police officers.

Jail time for offenders will be increased from two to three years.

Assaults that actually cause bodily harm will be punishable with a sentence of up to five years in jail.