Men against boys as Bayern score 7 against Tottenham

Serge Gnabry scored four goals and Robert Lewandowski struck twice as a clinical Bayern Munich thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 away to seize control of Champions League B Group on Tuesday.

The evening had begun well for Tottenham with Son Heung-min scoring in the 12th minute but Joshua Kimmich’s superb effort levelled things up in a rip-roaring start.

Robert Lewandowski’s 55th Champions League goal gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of halftime and Gnabry piled on the misery for the hosts with a sizzling solo effort in the 53rd minute before slotting in his second shortly afterwards.

Harry Kane’s penalty restored some hope for Tottenham on the hour but Bayern were not finished and former Arsenal winger Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute.

The suffering was not over for last year’s runners-up though as Lewandowski and Gnabry struck in the 87th and 88th minutes.

Bayern are top of Group B with six points from two games with Tottenham on one.

Super subs give City 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb

Manchester City made it two wins out of two in Champions League Group C after goals from substitutes Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden gave Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

The Croatians frustrated the Premier League champions with some excellent defending in the first half and all City could manage from their domination was Ilkay Gundogan’s shot against the bar in the 21st minute.

The introduction of Sterling increased the tempo and width of City’s play and it was the England international who broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, turning in a low cross from Riyad Mahrez after a superb diagonal pass from Rodri.

Dinamo tried their luck in the final stages but were caught on the counter in stoppage time with Sterling breaking and slipping the ball wide to Foden who confidently drove home.

City move on to six points from their opening two games after winning their first match 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk, while Dinamo have three points.

Results and fixtures for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (start times are CET)

Group Stage

——————————————————-

Atalanta (1) 1 Shakhtar Donetsk (1) 2

Real Madrid (0) 2 Club Brugge (2) 2

Manchester City (0) 2 Dinamo Zagreb (0) 0

Juventus (1) 3 Bayer Leverkusen (0) 0

Lokomotiv Moskva (0) 0 Atlético Madrid (0) 2

Galatasaray (0) 0 PSG (0) 1

Tottenham Hotspur (1) 2 Bayern München (2) 7

Crvena Zvezda (0) 3 Olympiakos Piraeus (1) 1

Wednesday, October 2 fixtures (CET/GMT)

Slavia Praha v Borussia Dortmund (1855/1655)

Genk v Napoli (1855/1655)

Zenit v Benfica (2100/1900)

RB Leipzig v Olympique Lyonnais (2100/1900)

Barcelona v Internazionale (2100/1900)

Valencia v Ajax (2100/1900)

Lille v Chelsea (2100/1900)

Liverpool v Salzburg (2100/1900)