Police have issued a missing persons bulletin for a 14-year-old Vietnamese girl from Larnaca who was last seen on Wednesday morning.

Nguyen Tran Thuong is of average build with black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing her school uniform, a white T-shirt and blue trousers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately contact Larnaca CID on 24804060 or the nearest police station or the emergency numbers 112 and 1460.