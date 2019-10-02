October 2, 2019

More Marks & Spencer products now available online

Marks & Spencer customers in Cyprus can now get their hands on thousands more clothing and homeware products as its new website launches today.

With thousands more pieces available to buy online, www.marksandspencer.com/cy brings this season’s in-store collection in many more colours, styles and sizes at the click of a button, with brand new lines added daily.

Shoppers in Cyprus can now discover a wide range of M&S’s affordably stylish wardrobe essentials for women, men, children and babies. The exclusive to online ranges include Petite, Curve and Maternity collections in womenswear and Big & Tall clothing for men, with many more sizes available. An extensive range of homeware must-haves, from [kitchenware and soft furnishings to bedroom and bathroom accessories, have also landed exclusively on the site.

With a convenient choice of delivery options, customers across the whole of the country can order their clothing and homeware favourites straight to their home or work address or collect for free from any Marks & Spencer store in Cyprus.

Early-bird shoppers who sign-up to M&S’s mailing list at www.marksandspencer.com/cy will bag 20% off their first online order for a limited-time only (until October 28th)!

