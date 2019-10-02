Napa rape case woman due in Court

A 19-year-old British woman is due in Famagusta district court on Wednesday faced with a single charge of public nuisance after retracting a claim of gang rape allegedly perpetrated by Israeli tourists in Ayia Napa.

The British woman was arrested in late July after retracting her claim that she was raped by 12 Israeli men at a hotel Ayia Napa.

The woman had entered a not guilty plea in August and was released on bail after surrendering her travel documents and ordered to report to a police station three times a week.

Her defence will attempt to prove substantial police mishandling of the case which shook Ayia Napa in July when the 19-year-old claimed she had been gang-raped. Days later she recanted, before saying she had done so under duress.

Answers will be sought as to what prompted the 19-year-old to withdraw her rape claim, which led to her arrest on grounds of public nuisance, and why all the 12 Israeli teens that were initially arrested were released and sent back home so quickly.