October 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pedestrian killed in road black spot

By George Psyllides00

A 62-year-old man was killed in Limassol on Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car while crossing April 1st Street, police said.

Police said Petros Petrou died after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man who was later arrested by police.

A breath test came up empty for alcohol.

The driver said he did not notice Petrou because the spot where the accident happened was dark. Residents of the area said street lighting was inadequate despite repeated complaints to the authorities.

On top of that, the light at the particular spot did not work but was never replaced, the residents said.

The head of Limassol’s traffic police, Michalis Michael, conceded that the spot was included in their annual reports because of the lighting issue.

“We will submit our views again, in writing, to the authorities, so that the particular network is improved at least.”

