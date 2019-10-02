Salamis Cruises founder dies aged 83

The funeral of the founder and president of the Salamis Organisation, Vassos Georgios Hadjitheodosiou, a pioneer in the Cyprus tourism and shipping industries who died on Monday, will take place on Thursday.

Hadjitheodosiou, 83, a refugee from Stylloi in the Famagusta district, founded the transport and travel company 60 years ago and named it after the ancient city of Salamis.

He began his career in the freight and clearing industry before expanding into the travel and leisure sectors, taking advantage of the demand for cruise holidays to Egypt, the Holy Lands and the Greek islands.

The Turkish invasion caused a serious blow to Hadjitheodosiou’s company, which has since moved its headquarters to Limassol.

In the years that followed, Salamis steadily recovered. In 1990 it entered into the shipping business with its first privately owned vessels, and in 1995 it successfully ventured into the import/export trade.

Hadjitheodosiou served on the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Cyprus Travel Agents Association and other professional organisations.

He received many awards by the former Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) and many other organisations for his success, and, in 2012, Archbishop Chrysostomos presented him with the “Golden Dedication of the Apostle Paul”, the highest honour given by Church of Cyprus, for his charity work.

His funeral will be held on October 3 at the Holy Prophet Elias Church in Yermasoyia.