UK woman’s rape claim case postponed yet again

The Famagusta district court on Wednesday postponed for later in October the trial of a 19-year-old British woman facing a single charge of public nuisance after retracting a claim of gang rape, allegedly perpetrated by 12 Israeli tourists in Ayia Napa.

During Wednesday’s hearing, which was to mark the initiation of the trial, the prosecution submitted a final forensic report on the mobile phones of the 12 Israeli teenagers, who were arrested some hours after the 19-year-old filed her report on July 17, only to be released some days later when she retracted her claim.

As the forensic report had not been disclosed beforehand to the defence, the Famagusta court agreed to postpone the hearing to allow time for the defence to study the report. The trial is set to continue on October 15, 16 and 17.

The court also rejected the defence’s request to allow the 19-year-old to return to the UK until the new trial date. The judge did allow for more lenient bail conditions, reducing the number of times per week she is required to report to a police station from three to one.

After the woman was arrested following the retraction of her rape claim, she entered a not guilty plea in August and was released on bail after surrendering her travel documents and ordered to report to a police station three times a week.

An expert legal team headed by the UK group Justice Abroad in cooperation with local lawyers Nicoletta Charalambidou and Ritsa Perki will be challenging the arrest on the grounds that the retraction was made under duress, and will attempt to prove substantial police mishandling of the case.

Answers will be sought as to what prompted the 19-year-old to withdraw her rape claim, which led to her arrest on grounds of public nuisance, and why all the 12 Israeli teens that were initially arrested were released and sent back home so quickly.

Justice Abroad noted that initially the matter will take the form of a trial within a trial, whereby the prosecution will have “to prove that the retraction statement was not obtained through oppression nor circumstances which were likely to have made it unreliable to the criminal standard, beyond reasonable doubt, and if they are unable to do so, that evidence [will be] excluded from the trial.”

Only then will the trial shift to focus on whether the woman lied about being raped, they said.