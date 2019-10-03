Cyprus Mail

The Italian-Croatian soloist Ida Pelliccioli is holding a piano recital at Technopolis 20 tonight at 8pm, featuring a programme including works by Rameau, Albeniz and Debussy.

This evening’s repertoire aims to create connections between the music of Debussy and the music of two composers that influenced him: on the one hand Rameau, whom Debussy described as the pinnacle of the French tradition, and, on the other, Albeniz, an example of how Debussy found an important source of inspiration in reworking the music of foreign lands. Spanish idioms inspired some of his most animated music.

Three of the pieces chosen are linked by that same element of inspiration: ‘La Vega’ was also known as the ‘Alhambra Suite’, ‘La Puerta del Vino’ refers to the gate of the Alhambra palace in Granada, and finally ‘Soirée à Grenade’ uses the Arabic scale, and mimics guitar strumming, to evoke images of the Spanish land and heritage.

If tonight is too short notice, fear not as there are plenty more musical happenings at Technopolis 20 this October. On the 6th of the month we have Edgar Evoyan, a 12-year-old boy soprano and treble who will perform opera, Neapolitan music and songs from musicals in English, Italian, Greek, Russian and Armenian, along with pianist Zara Barkhoudarian.

A little later, on October 16, popular local jazz band Mood Indigo will return, with another night of music from the Great American Songbook.

October at the Paphos venue isn’t just about live music, though – and indeed, the event on October 12 has nothing to do with music at all. A one-day workshop will take place for professionals working with dogs, plus anyone else who wants to learn more about canine aggression. The day includes both theory and practical demonstrations to help you understand indicators of aggression and ways to resolve it.

Debussy and Influences

Piano recital with Italian-Croatian soloist Ida Pelliccioli. October 3. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420