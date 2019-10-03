Bar review: Zonkey, Nicosia

By Gina Agapiou

A Zonkey is a cross between a zebra and a donkey found in US zoos. They appear almost magical and funky, so does the Zonkey Bar.

Against the norm of dark bars on Cyprus, Zonkey writes ‘All animals welcome’ at the entrance although this should probably not be taken literally. However, there is a natural vibe coming from the indoor plants and the colourful decorative animals.

Depending on the day (and the DJ) there is different music, from reggae to RnB. Wednesdays are a personal favourite since they combine rock music and food from a street vendor. Those are added to the two standard food options of the bar, the cheese platter and a delicious pork belly with green apple in pitta bread.

To accompany the delicious food I ordered the ironic Hybrid, a signature cocktail with sweet, bitter and sour ingredients including rum, passionfruit and black tea with honey. Another fun cocktail is the Gincident with gin, elderflower, lime and cucumber.

Zonkey certainly abides by its hybrid name – visit for a chill drink and snack after work or go late at the weekend for dancing.

Staff are always welcoming and professional, ready to help with any request or question. People usually overflow to the outside area, standing holding their drink if they can’t find a table.

On Monday the bar is expected to host a fun Cyprus Day with lots of Zivania, souvlakia and the appropriate music.

Going to Zonkey is like going to big family dinners – ready to find some people you know, many you don’t, ones that will intrigue you and perhaps a few that will annoy you.

Embrace your inner animal at Zonkey bar.

Zonkey Bar

Where: 31 Evagorou, 29B Nicosia

When: Weekdays 6pm-1am and Friday and Saturday 8pm-2:30am

Contact: 99 192598