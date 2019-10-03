October 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus resorts to UN Security Council over Varosha

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The UN Security Council is expected to plan within the next few days a discussion concerning the recourse of Cyprus in relation to Turkish threats to settle Varosha, the fenced off part of Famagusta, it was revealed on Thursday.

A relevant request was conveyed on October 1 by Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the UN Andreas Mavroyiannis. The Security Council will discuss the matter during a closed session, and the date will be finalised soon.

A presidential statement is expected to be issued after the discussion, reaffirming all relevant resolutions on Varosha. The statement by the President of the Security Council requires unanimity among SC members.

Mavroyiannis also sent letters to the President of the UN General Assembly and the President of the Security Council detailing Turkish threats to settle Varosha. The letters are expected to circulate as official UN documents.

The Turkish side has said recently that it planned to open the area, which has remained a forbidden military zone since August 1974 when its Greek Cypriot population fled from the advancing Turkish army.

UN Security Council resolutions 550 and 789 consider any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

