October 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Demilitarizing the island is the only way forward

By CM Reader's View031
File photo: Turkish military parade in northern Nicosia

A good start for a solution of the Cyprob is to give people a common identity, something to share and have in common, to become Cypriots.

Get rid of Greece, get rid of Turkey, get rid of the UK, remove all military arms from the island.

That’s the way to start in order to grow a common Cypriot identity. Remove the fear people have about more wars, end of the day all that people want is a safe place to raise their children.

Removing every last bullet from the island under the supervision of the UN is the only way to start

ASE

Our View: Cyprus as a UN peacebuilding HQ a laudable aim


Related posts

Private jet: how far will Odysseas go

CM Reader's View

Boris will get his way sooner rather then later

CM Reader's View

Why the Greek flags?

CM Reader's View

The Supreme Court decided that Boris acted unlawfully and misled the monarchy

CM Reader's View

Only hefty fines can stop people from dumping rubbish anywhere

CM Reader's View

He gives the impression that he’s doing something, in reality he is maintaining the status quo

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign