Demilitarizing the island is the only way forward

A good start for a solution of the Cyprob is to give people a common identity, something to share and have in common, to become Cypriots.

Get rid of Greece, get rid of Turkey, get rid of the UK, remove all military arms from the island.

That’s the way to start in order to grow a common Cypriot identity. Remove the fear people have about more wars, end of the day all that people want is a safe place to raise their children.

Removing every last bullet from the island under the supervision of the UN is the only way to start

