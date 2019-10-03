First bicommunal LGBTI festival taking place on Saturday

The island’s first bicommunal LGBTI festival will be held in Nicosia on Saturday under the slogan United by Colours.

Organised by Accept LGBTI and the Turkish Cypriot Queer Cyprus Association in the north, it will be held at the Home for Cooperation from 6pm, with music and dance.

The festival will also act as a platform to discuss further ways of co-operation. It will include an open mic session where anyone will have the opportunity to talk on any matter they wish.

Queer Cyprus Association is a civil society group established in 2007 that works to combat discrimination based on gender, gender expression, sexual orientation and gender identity in cooperation with local and international organisations.

The association started the “LGBTI+ in freedom from Exploitation (LIFE) Project” funded by the European Union in May 2019 that will last for two and a half years.

As part of the project a launch event and exhibition ‘LGBTI+ in Freedom from Exploitation (LIFE)’, was launched on September 20.

It aims to map the situation of LGBTI+ sex workers in the northern part of Cyprus, the existing social services to LGBTI+ victims, as well as offer training sessions for ‘solidarity line’ volunteers among others.

Accept LGBTI, organisers of the annual Cyprus Pride Parade, was founded in 2009.