Four people killed in Paris police HQ knife attack

Four people have been killed in an attack on the police headquarters in Paris on Thursday, a police source told Reuters.

The attacker was also killed.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed that “several people” were fatally wounded.

There was no word on the motive for the attack, which took took place in the heart of the French capital near Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The area around the police headquarters was sealed off and the nearest metro station was shut for security reasons, the transport authority said.

A police spokesman said he had no comment on the incident.

Police sources told Reuters the attacker was believed to have been a member of staff at the headquarters but there was no immediate confirmation of this.