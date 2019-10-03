October 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europa League

Manchester United held to goalless draw at Alkmaar

By Reuters News Service00
Manchester United's Nemanja Matic in action with AZ Alkmaar's Fredrik Midtsjo.

Manchester United‘s lean goalscoring form continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw at AZ Alkmaar in their second Group L match in the Europa League on Thursday.

For most of the evening on the plastic surface of the Kyocera Stadium in The Hague United never looked like scoring and failed to produce one effort on target.

The hosts carved out the better chances with United‘s David de Gea saving sharply from the lively Oussama Idrissi.

United‘s Marcus Rashford had a late penalty claim turned down but it would have been harsh on Alkmaar who claimed a second draw. United have four points along with Partizan Belgrade who beat bottom side Astana 2-1 away.


Related posts

England call up Abraham and Tomori for Euro qualifiers

Reuters News Service

Ireland beat stubborn Russia but concerns remain

Reuters News Service

Kane must consider leaving Spurs to win trophies, says Ferdinand

Reuters News Service

Injury-free at last, Messi dazzles in Barca win

Reuters News Service

Solskjaer concerned by plastic pitch for Alkmaar trip

Reuters News Service

Apoel face tough task in Sevilla

Iacovos Constantinou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign