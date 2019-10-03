Plant of the week: Plant with list of uses under scrutiny from pharmaceutical industry

Name: Lapacho (Tabebuia avellanedae)

Otherwise known as: Pau d’arco

Habitat: A deciduous tree member of the Bignoniaceae family native to South America and growing to about 30m in the Andean regions. It has lanceolate leaves and displays clusters of pink to purple flowers but although not cultivated it has been wild-gathered for centuries.

What does it do: The inner bark produces anthraquinones, coumarins, flavanoids, iridoids and napthaquinones that contain lapachol; the extract that gives rise to the remarkable claims made for this plant.

This is one of those South American cultivars that is creating considerable medical interest because of claims regarding its ability to treat and inhibit certain cancers. The Incas venerated lapacho as a cure for ailments such as dysentery, snake-bite and syphilis.

Lapacho is claimed to be immune boosting, anti-tumour, anti-microbial, analgesic, diuretic, fungicidal, anti-candida, anti-haemorrhagic, anti-viral, anti-parasitic and anti-leukaemic.

This is an extraordinary series of claims but it appears that modern research supports much of it, and it is exciting interest from the pharmaceutical industry.

In the tropical regions Lapacho has proved to be highly effective in controlling such scourges as schistosomiasis, a river-borne parasite which is estimated to afflict 300 million people and Chagas disease, better known as sleeping sickness, which is transmitted by the Tsetse-fly.

As an anti-viral, it is applied against herpes, influenza and the vesicular stomatitis virus. It works by inhibiting key viral enzymes and this may prove of great significance in treating HIV.

There is some controversy surrounding Lapacho regarding its effectiveness in treating certain tumours. Initially, the National Cancer Institute of the USA subjected it to extensive study and determined that it was a most valuable anti-cancer agent. However, further experiments revealed concerns about side effects, such as vomiting and anti-vitamin K activity. Herbalists felt that this result revealed a flaw in the research, since it involved extracts, and not the whole plant.

Nevertheless, there are thousands of anecdotal examples of the plant’s ability to reduce tumours.

Lapacho is available in Cyprus.

Alexander McCowan is author of The World’s most Dangerous Plants